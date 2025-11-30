Rohit Sharma goes past Pakistan's Shahid Afridi for new ODI world record, becomes greatest six-hitter in 50-over format

Rohit Sharma created a new world record on Sunday in Ranchi during the first ODI against South Africa as the former Indian captain went past Pakistan's Shahid Afridi for most international sixes in the 50-over format. Coming into the match with 349 sixes in ODIs, Rohit smashed Prenelan Subrayen for back-to-back maximums to go on level with Afridi.

Advertisement

The Indian opener rose to the top of the list with a pull shot for a maximum off Marco Jansen in the 20th over to add a new feather to his cap. Rohit was eventually dismissed for 57, trapped in front by Jansen. West Indies' Chris Gayle (331), Sanath Jayasuriya of Sri Lanka (270) and India's MS Dhoni (229) complete the top five.

Most international sixes in ODIs

Player Country Sixes Rohit Sharma India 352 Shahid Afridi Pakistan 351 Chris Gayle West Indies 331 Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 270 MS Dhoni India 229

Sent into bat first, Rohit continued his form with the bat from where he left in Sydney against Australia. Having being given a second chance by Tony de Zorzi when on one run, Rohit made most of the opportunity and slammed Jansen for a couple of boundaries in the seventh over.

Advertisement

Following the departure of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit along with Kohli resurrected the Indian innings with a hundred-plus stand, to take the game away from the South Africans. The Indian opener unleased his prowess in the 15th over with two back-to-back sixes to South Africa's off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen.

Rohit Sharma

He eventually brought up his 60th ODI fifty in the 19th over. However, Rohit couldn't convert the fifty into a hundred as the right-hand batter lost his wicket to Jansen in the 22nd over, scoring 57 off 51 balls, including five boundaries and three sixes.