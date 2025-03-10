Champions Trophy 2025-winning captain, Rohit Sharma, made a surprising revelation after leading his team to a historic third Champions Trophy title. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit admitted that his aggressive batting approach was a conscious effort for the team’s benefit, even though it does not come naturally to him.



Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Rohit also praised KL Rahul’s composure under pressure and credited the team’s collective effort for India’s historic third Champions Trophy title.

Rohit on his aggressive batting: "Not natural to me" Rohit Sharma admitted that his attacking mindset was something he worked on deliberately, with the support of the team management.

“Not natural to me, but something I really wanted to do. When you are doing something different, you have to have the backing of the team and management. I spoke to Rahul bhai earlier and now Gauti bhai as well. It is something I really wanted to do. I have played all these years in a different style, and now we are getting the results with this,” said Rohit Sharma.

His new approach paid off, as Rohit scored a match-winning 76 off 83 balls in the final, setting the foundation for India’s successful chase of 252 against New Zealand.

Praising KL Rahul: "Never gets overawed by pressure" Rohit reserved special praise for KL Rahul, who remained unbeaten on 34 off 33 balls, guiding India home in a tense chase.

“A very solid mind, never gets overawed with the pressure around him. He finished off the game for us. He picks the right shot to play in a pressure situation, which allows the rest of the batters to play freely. For example, Hardik. The overall batsmanship shown by all the batters was special,” said Rohit.

KL Rahul’s presence in the middle ensured India did not falter despite losing wickets in the second half of the chase.

Acknowledging the fans: "They made it feel like home" Rohit also expressed gratitude towards the Indian fans in Dubai, who turned the stadium into a home-like atmosphere for the team. “I want to appreciate everyone who came out and supported us. The crowd here has been magnificent, it is not our home ground, but they made it our home ground. The number of people that came here to watch us play – to give them that win was satisfying.”

Credit to spinners India’s spinners played a crucial role in restricting New Zealand to 251/7, and Rohit acknowledged their contribution. “Not just this game, but right through the tournament, our spinners were outstanding. There’s always a lot of expectation when you’re playing on a pitch like that, but we understood their strengths and used them to our advantage,” said Rohit.