Rohit Sharma sets unwanted batting record in IPL, ‘player with highest...'2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 05:16 PM IST
The 2023 edition of the IPL has not been very great for the Mumbai Indians and especially skipper Rohit Sharma
Even after changing his batting position in a match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Mumbai Indians skipper couldn't save himself from creating an unwanted batting record. With another dismissal at 0, Rohit Sharma is now the player with the most ducks in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
