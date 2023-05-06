Even after changing his batting position in a match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Mumbai Indians skipper couldn't save himself from creating an unwanted batting record. With another dismissal at 0, Rohit Sharma is now the player with the most ducks in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Rohit Sharma has 16 ducks to his name while West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine, and Indian batters Dinesh Karthik and Mandeep Singh are following closely with 15 ducks each.

The 2023 edition of the IPL has not been very great for the Mumbai Indians and especially skipper Rohit Sharma. In the 10 matches he played this season, the world-class batter has made just 184 runs with a strike rate of 129.58. His best score in the tournament has been 65 runs, that being his only half-century.

Mumbai Indians is at sixth position on the points table with five wins and 10 points in the tournament so far. The team had a shaky start in the beginning with back-to-back losses but has picked up in recent matches, especially the last two matches, where the MI batters played beautifully and chased high targets.

Battle for Top 4:

In today's match, MS Dhoni-Chennai Super Kings aim to secure a win to climb up to the second position in the league standings. Their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants didn't produce any outcome, so they'll be looking to make up for it. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are also entering the game with a similar goal of winning, as doing so would propel them to the second position with a total of 12 points.

With their terrific 9-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals on Friday, Gujarat Titans is still maintaining their dominance as table toppers, followed by LSG, CSK, and RR. The points table is expected to see some changes today if MI or RCB manage to win against their respective opponents.