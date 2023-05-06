Rohit Sharma sets unwanted batting record in IPL, ‘player with highest...'

Battle for Top 4:

In today's match, MS Dhoni-Chennai Super Kings aim to secure a win to climb up to the second position in the league standings. Their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants didn't produce any outcome, so they'll be looking to make up for it. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are also entering the game with a similar goal of winning, as doing so would propel them to the second position with a total of 12 points.