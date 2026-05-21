Roland Garros 2026 draw: Date, time, live stream and big storylines ahead of French Open

The Roland Garros 2026 main draw will be revealed in Paris on Thursday (May 21), officially launching the second Grand Slam of the tennis season and setting up two weeks of high-stakes drama on the famous red clay. This pivotal moment will decide the opening-round battles for 128 men’s and women’s players, setting the stage for two unforgettable weeks of intense competition, dramatic upsets, and unforgettable storylines at Stade Roland Garros.

From seasoned champions chasing history to exciting young talents ready to make their mark, the 2026 edition promises to deliver the very best of clay-court tennis. With the tournament just days away, anticipation is at fever pitch as the draw reveals who will clash in the early rounds and which blockbuster matchups fans can circle on their calendars.

When and where is the Roland Garros draw? The much-awaited draw will take place on Thursday (21 May) at 2 PM CEST (8 AM ET) in Paris. This single ceremony will decide the paths of all 128 men’s and women’s players for the main tournament, which runs from 24 May to 7 June at Stade Roland Garros.

How to watch the Roland Garros draw live? The Roland Garros YouTube channel will stream the draw live and free for fans globally. Head to the official channel, hit play at the scheduled time, and watch the balls being pulled one by one.

Jannik Sinner chasing a Career Grand Slam on red clay World No.1 Jannik Sinner is riding a stunning 29-match winning streak and has already lifted five ATP Masters 1000 trophies this season: Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, Madrid, and Rome. A title here would complete his Career Grand Slam and cement his place among the all-time greats. With his powerful baseline game perfectly suited to the slow clay, many experts believe 2026 could finally be his year in Paris.

Also Read | Jannik Sinner completes Career Golden Masters with win over Casper Ruud in Rome

Novak Djokovic aims for historic 25th major Novak Djokovic is still hungry for more. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has already won Roland Garros in 2016, 2021 and 2023. Victory this year would give him a record-extending 25th major title. Even at 39, the Serb remains a dangerous threat on any surface, especially when motivation is this high.

Alexander Zverev ready to break his major duck Alexander Zverev heads to Paris with unfinished business. The German came within one set of glory at the 2024 final and has looked sharper than ever this clay season. If he can finally convert his talent into a first Grand Slam trophy, it could mark the start of a new chapter at the top of men’s tennis.

Veterans Wawrinka and Monfils say goodbye Two beloved names will make their final Roland Garros appearances. Stan Wawrinka, the 2015 champion, and home hero Gael Monfils will step onto the court for the last time.

Also Read | Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Roland Garros 2026; check details

French hopes rest on Arthur Fils At No.19 in the PIF ATP Rankings, 21-year-old Arthur Fils is the highest-ranked local player. Fresh from winning the Barcelona ATP 500 title on clay in April and reaching the Madrid semi-finals, he carries the weight of home expectations with confidence and flair.