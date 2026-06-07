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Roland Garros 2026: How much prize money will the French Open champion earn in Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli final?

The figures represent the top prizes in the singles competition at French Open 2026 and apply to both the men’s and women’s events.

Aachal Maniyar
Published7 Jun 2026, 08:04 PM IST
Germany's Alexander Zverev and Italy's Flavio Cobolli pose for a photograph before the final
Germany's Alexander Zverev and Italy's Flavio Cobolli pose for a photograph before the final(REUTERS)
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Alexander Zverev and Flavio Cobolli are facing each other in the Roland Garros men’s singles final on Sunday (June 7). Both players are chasing their first Grand Slam title in what promises to be a high-quality contest on the Paris clay.

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Zverev, 29, has reached this stage before but holds an 0-3 record in major finals. Cobolli is appearing in his first Grand Slam final after an impressive run. The winner will not only gain sporting glory but will also leave Paris with a very substantial payday.

Roland Garros 2026 champion prize money

The champion will earn €2,800,000. The runner-up will receive €1,400,000. These figures represent the top prizes in the singles competition at this year’s French Open and apply to both the men’s and women’s events.

This level of reward reflects the growing financial strength of professional tennis. For the two finalists, the money offers meaningful support for their careers, training costs, and future planning beyond the prestige of the title.

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Also Read | French Open 2026: Cobolli, Zverev set sights on maiden Grand Slam title

Full 2026 Roland Garros singles prize money breakdown

The tournament distributes prize money across every round of the draw. Here is the complete list for singles:

Champion: €2,800,000

Finalist: €1,400,000

Semi-finalist: €750,000

Quarter-finalist: €470,000

Round of 16: €285,000

Round of 32: €187,000

Round of 64: €130,000

Round of 128: €87,000

Players who exit early still receive respectable amounts that help cover expenses. However, the biggest rewards are reserved for those who reach the final weekend and handle the pressure on the slow, demanding clay surface.

Looking ahead

For Alexander Zverev, winning would finally deliver his first major title after previous final disappointments and bring a major financial boost. He has shown consistent form and will be highly motivated to convert this opportunity.

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Flavio Cobolli has already exceeded expectations by reaching the final. A victory would be a career-changing moment and provide him with the €2.8 million prize that can help establish him among the sport’s elite players for years to come.

Mirra Andreeva claims maiden Grand Slam title

In the women’s singles, Mirra Andreeva has already won her first Grand Slam title. Her success adds another exciting chapter to this year’s tournament and shows the strength of the next generation in tennis.

Also Read | Mirra Andreeva wins French Open 2026 title: 19-year-old claims maiden Grand Slam

Why prize money at Roland Garros matters

Grand Slam earnings play a vital role in professional tennis. They help players fund coaching, travel, fitness, and recovery across a long and expensive season. For established names like Zverev, the money adds to career earnings. For rising stars like Cobolli, it can accelerate their progress and provide financial stability.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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