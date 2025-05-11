Rominigue Kouames late score lifts Chicago over Atlanta United

Rominigue Kouame scored the go-ahead goal in the 86th minute on Saturday afternoon, propelling the Chicago Fire to a 2-1 victory over visiting Atlanta United.

After Chicago's Sam Rogers' own goal knotted the score in the 80th minute, Omari Glasgow found Kouame in the box for the game winner past Brad Guzan, the sprawling Atlanta goalkeeper.

Chicago (4-4-4, 16 points) snapped a six-match winless streak, posting its first victory since a 3-1 triumph over the Vancouver Whitecaps on March 22. Chicago outshot Atlanta 18-13, including an 8-2 edge in shots on goal.

Atlanta (2-6-4, 10 points) saw its winless streak extended to six games. Atlanta's last victory came on March 29 in 4-3 victory over New York City FC -- which was the last time the club tallied more than one goal.

After Chicago's Andrew Gutman missed the game's first chance seven minutes in, the Fire took advantage of their next opportunity, as Atlanta's Alexey Miranchuk's inadvertent handball in the box resulted in Hugo Cuypers' goal on a penalty kick 14 minutes into the match.

Chicago continued to put shots on goal, as Sergio Oregel and Brian Gutierrez each had attempts saved by Guzan. In total, Chicago attempted nine shots in the first half to Atlanta's three, and the Fire held possession for 55 percent of the first 45 minutes.

From there, Atlanta had a flurry of chances in the opening minutes of the second half, including three from the foot of Miguel Almiron in the first 10 minutes after halftime.

Looking to make up for the mistake earlier, Miranchuk had a good look in the 69th minute assisted by Emmanuel Latte Lath, but the shot sailed to the right.

Finally, in the 80th minute, Atlanta got its break as Rogers sliced a goal into Chicago's net in an attempt to clear a cross. However, just six minutes passed before Kouame's eventual game-winner, igniting the Soldier Field fans.

The two clubs will meet again on July 16 in Atlanta.