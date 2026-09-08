Rookie A.J. Ewing's 3 hits, 3 RBI lifts Mets to 9-4 win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Rookie A.J. Ewing had three hits and drove in three runs as the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 9-4 on Monday.

With the score tied 4-4 in the fourth, Bo Bichette hit a go-ahead RBI single and Ewing doubled in two more to put the Mets ahead 7-4.

Marcus Semien doubled twice and had an RBI and Bichette singled twice and drove in a run for the Mets, who finished with 16 hits.

Jonah Tong (2-1) struck out the first four batters he faced and finished with seven strikeouts in five innings. Recalled from Triple-A Monday, Tong allowed four runs and four hits, with all four runs coming in the second inning.

Four relievers followed Tong and each threw an inning to complete the six-hitter.

Marlins starter Eury Pérez (7-11) was lifted after allowing a season-high seven runs – five earned – and 10 hits over four innings. Pérez has given up 18 runs and 21 hits over 11 2/3 inning in his last three starts.

Graham Pauley’s three-run homer capped a four-run second that gave Miami a 4-3 lead. Javier Sanoja hit an RBI triple before Pauley drove Tong’s fastball into the Mets’ bullpen in right.

Francisco Alvarez’s RBI single in the third tied it at 4-all.

The Mets struck quickly with two unearned runs in the first.

Juan Soto scored from first when second baseman Sanoja threw errantly past shortstop Otto Lopez to left field on an attempted force out. Bichette raced home from third on catcher Joe Mack’s throwing error.