Rookie QBs face off as Saints visit the Titans in their home finale

New Orleans (5-10) at Tennessee (3-12)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS.

BetMGM NFL odds: Saints by 2 1/2.

Against the spread: Saints 7-8, Titans 7-8.

Series record: Titans lead 9-7-1.

Last meeting: Saints beat Titans 16-15 in New Orleans on Sept. 10, 2023.

Last week: Saints beat Jets 29-6; Titans beat the Chiefs 26-9.

Saints offense: overall (26), rush (30), pass (19), scoring (29).

Saints defense: overall (9), rush (22), pass (5), scoring (14).

Titans offense: overall (31), rush (29), pass (31), scoring (30).

Titans defense: overall (20), rush (18), pass (21), scoring (T-26).

Turnover differential: Saints minus-3; Titans minus-4.

Receiver Chris Olave's 10 catches for 148 yards and two TDs against the Jets last week increased his season totals to 92 catches for 1,044 yards and eight TDs — all career highs.

QB Cam Ward. The No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft has started a franchise-record 15 games as a rookie. He is coming off his best back-to-back games by passer rating with a 122.3 rating last week as he completed a career-best 75% of his passes. He has been intercepted only once over the past seven games with eight TDs in that span.

The Saints' pass rush against an improved Titans' pass protection. Ward is no longer the NFL's most-sacked quarterback, and he has been sacked three times combined over the past three games. New Orleans ranks 12th with 37 sacks.

Saints: Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (knee) and tight end Foster Moreau (ankle) both will likely be out for at least one game. Alvin Kamara (knee and ankle) has missed the past four games and missed more practice time this week. Guard Cesar Ruiz (ankle) also missed practice Wednesday.

Titans: LB Cedric Gray, their leading tackler, cleared concussion protocol and will be back after missing last week. TE Gunnar Helm (toe) will play. CB Marcus Harris (knee), WR Bryce Oliver (knee) and OLB Femi Oladejo (fibula) are all out.

The previous two games between these NFC and AFC teams have been decided by a combined three points with the home team winning each time. The Titans won 23-21 in Nashville in 2021, while the Saints won 16-15 in the 2023 season opener in New Orleans.

The Saints have won three straight with rookie QB Tyler Shough 4-3 since taking over as the starter. ... Shough threw for 308 yards and a TD pass last week. ... QB Taysom Hill threw a 38-yard TD pass, ran for 42 yards and had 36 yards receiving last week. He is the first player in the Super Bowl era and fourth all time with at least 1,000 yards passing, 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving for his career. ... RB Alvin Kamara needs 52 yards receiving to become the fifth player all time with 5,000 yards rushing and 5,000 yards receiving for his career. ... TE Juwan Johnson had 89 yards receiving last week. ... DE Chase Young had a sack and recovered a fumble last week. ... DE Cameron Jordan had two sacks last week. ... DT Nathan Shepherd had a sack and his first career forced fumble last week. ... CB Alontae Taylor had seven tackles and a sack last week. ... Rookie S Jonas Sanker had his second career interception last week. ... The Titans' next win will be the franchise's 500th all time, including the postseason. ... Ward leads all rookies with 2,866 yards passing and is tied for the most TD passes with 13. Ward has thrown two TD passes in the past three games. ... RB Tyjae Spears had a team-high 105 yards from scrimmage last week with a rushing TD. ... RB Tony Pollard has the NFL's longest active streak of 100-yard rushing games at three straight. ... WR Elic Ayomanor had a career-high 58 yards receiving last week. He and Chimere Dike are the only rookie teammates with at least 350 yards receiving and two or more TD catches. ... Four-time Pro Bowl DT Jeffery Simmons is tied for sixth in the NFL with 16 tackles for loss and had his first career safety last week. ... LB James Williams had a team-high nine tackles and his first career sack last week.

Pollard. The veteran has put together three consecutive 100-yard rushing performances for the first time in his career with Tennessee leaning on the run over the past month. The Saints are giving up 122.6 rushing yards a game.