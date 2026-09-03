Rory McIlroy admits he won’t play most PGA Tour events as schedule keeps shrinking

Rory McIlroy is done pretending every PGA Tour week still matters to him. After Saturday’s third round at the Tour Championship in Atlanta, the six-time major champion said his appetite for the weekly grind has faded, and that his playing schedule will keep getting smaller.

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McIlroy, 37, took time off after The Open at Royal Birkdale, then came back for three straight FedEx Cup Playoff starts. That stretch, he said, is now his ceiling.

Three weeks is the limit “I think once you lose your enthusiasm to go to the course, it is time to take a break,” McIlroy said. “I've turned up to events that I haven't necessarily wanted to be there because I feel like I should be there.”

He made it plain that turning up out of duty is no longer acceptable. If he is going to play, he wants to compete at his best. Anything less, he argued, helps nobody.

“This is my third week in a row. I rarely do that anymore, and I feel like that is my limit,” he said. “If I had to tee up again next week, that to me is tough.”

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He also ruled out four-week stretches. The last time he tried that was 2024, and by week four he was finished with the idea.

“But again, I am 37. This is my 18th or 19th year as a professional, so my fuse is a little shorter than it used to be,” he added.

A 7-under 63 on Saturday got him back into the mix at East Lake. He closed tied for fourth at 11 under, five shots behind Scottie Scheffler. The result was solid. The message around it was sharper: the regular Tour calendar no longer drives him the way majors do.

A schedule that keeps shrinking Rory McIlroy has already cut his PGA Tour starts well below the old full-season rhythm. He is not planning to reverse that.

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“I play my schedule, and I'll continue to play my schedule, which is getting less and less as the years go on,” he said.

Family time and rest now sit above mid-tier events. Majors come first. The FedEx Cup Playoffs sit well behind that. TGL is somewhere in the mix. The rest of the Tour’s weeks, he suggested, will keep losing out.

That stance is awkward for a tour chasing bigger sponsors. McIlroy is still one of golf’s biggest draws. He is also telling the market, in public, that most weeks do not excite him anymore.

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LIV, prize money, and the “old ways” Rory McIlroy also returned to a theme he first raised earlier this summer: the PGA Tour changed because it had to, not because the old model was broken.

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“It's funny. As I think, as they've done all this work, you start to realize that the way the tour was before LIV came along was actually pretty good,” he said. “It was a pretty good structure, and everything sort of worked pretty well. LIV created this false economy where we had to up prize funds and had to cut fields and try to support the top players and all that stuff, which I think needed to happen because that was the only way to retain talent at the time.”

“But now that LIV looks like it's less of a threat, I think the old ways of the PGA Tour weren't actually that bad.”

Rory McIlroy has earned the right to pick his weeks. The Tour still needs him on the tee more often than he now wants to be there. That gap is no longer a rumor. He said it out loud at East Lake.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.