Roy Robertson-Harris injury update: New York Giants DL expected to miss 2026 season after Achilles tear

The New York Giants’ defensive line suffered another setback during spring workouts. Veteran tackle Roy Robertson-Harris tore his Achilles tendon on Thursday at Organized Team Activities (OTAs), dealing a blow to a unit already in rebuild mode.

Injury details from Thursday’s indoor practice Roy Robertson-Harris was running with the first-team defense when he reached for the back of his right leg early in the session. Heavy rain forced the Giants indoors, but the weather couldn’t stop the injury from happening. According to a report by ESPN, the 32-year-old defensive lineman is expected to miss the 2026 season, though the team has not yet issued an official confirmation on the exact timeline.

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Achilles tendon tears are nearly always season-ending injuries. In rare cases, players who suffer the injury in May can return late in the year with a fast recovery, but it remains a long shot. The Giants are staying cautious while Robertson-Harris begins his rehabilitation process.

This marks the second Achilles tear for the Giants in recent weeks. Rookie cornerback Thaddeus Dixon suffered the same injury last week.

Major setback for rebuilding defensive front The timing adds pressure after the Giants traded star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II to the Cincinnati Bengals last month. Robertson-Harris had started all 17 games last season and was expected to anchor the interior line again in 2026.

He signed a two-year, $9.25 million deal with New York before the 2025 season and posted solid numbers with 35 tackles, three for loss, and six quarterback hits. Losing both Lawrence and now Robertson-Harris leaves significant gaps up front.

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General manager Joe Schoen moved quickly to rebuild the position. The team signed veterans DJ Reader, Shelby Harris, and Leki Fotu in free agency. New York is also counting on second-year defensive lineman Darius Alexander and sixth-round rookie Bobby Jamison-Travis out of Auburn to step into bigger roles.

Head coach shares optimism despite changes. Head coach John Harbaugh addressed the defensive line situation earlier this month, sounding upbeat about the group’s depth.

"I'm very happy about it," coach John Harbaugh said earlier this month. "I felt like it was part of our process. It's not that we wouldn't have drafted a defensive tackle or signed one sooner if they had become available, or kept Dexter if that was something we could do. Those were all things that were on the table.

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“But as it went, I thought we did a good job of kind of responding to the situation as it unfolded, and now we feel really good about our group in there. It looks good to me. I'm excited about it. I think we have the guys we need.”

Roy Robertson-Harris’ veteran career The undrafted free agent from UTEP is heading into his 10th NFL season. He has appeared in 134 games with 79 starts across time with the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, and the Giants. His career stats include 246 tackles and 19 sacks.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.