Royals pitching dominates Twins for shutout win

Maikel Garcia and Jonathan India drove in one run apiece, and that was more than enough for the Kansas City Royals as they held on for a 2-0 win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

Garcia's RBI double was the lone extra-base hit for Kansas City, which evened the series at one victory apiece with the rubber match set for Sunday afternoon. Kyle Isbel finished 2-for-4 and scored a run.

Ryan Jeffers went 3-for-4 to lead Minnesota, which totaled eight hits, all singles. Austin Martin tallied a pair of singles from the leadoff spot.

Royals left-hander Noah Cameron (6-5) tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings to earn the victory. He scattered six hits, walked two and struck out four.

Twins right-hander Bailey Ober (4-7) allowed one run on four hits in six innings. He walked one and fanned four.

Kansas City's bullpen combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings to seal the shutout. Left-hander Angel Zerpa notched one out to finish the sixth inning, right-hander Hunter Harvey fired a scoreless seventh and righty Lucas Erceg set the Twins down 1-2-3 in the eighth.

Royals closer Carlos Estevez finished off the Twins in the ninth to collect his 29th save. He needed 16 pitches to complete the inning but did not allow a baserunner as he struck out Mickey Gasper, got Alan Roden to pop out and ended the game by striking out Martin.

Kansas City grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third. Isbel hit a two-out single to left field and came around to score on Garcia's double to right.

A one-run game persisted until the ninth, when the Royals added one more run. Adam Frazier hit a one-out single to left, advanced to second on when Mike Yastrzemski drew a walk and scored moments later on India's single to left.

The Twins had a runner on third base three times but could not push across a run.

Royce Lewis struck out swinging with a runner on third to end the first inning. Lewis had another chance in the third with runners on first and third with one out, but he grounded into an inning-ending double play.

In the fifth, Lewis hit a flyout to left with runners on first and third and two outs.