Royals rip 7 HRs, win rubber game 11-6 over Os

Maikel Garcia hit two of the Royals' seven homers as the Kansas City defeated the host Baltimore Orioles 11-6 in the rubber game of a three-game series Sunday afternoon.

Royals star Bobby Witt Jr.'s tiebreaking home run came in the seventh inning and was immediately followed by Vinnie Pasquantino's blast.

Jonathan India, Luke Maile in his Kansas City debut and Michael Massey also homered for the Royals, who have won 11 of their last 13 games. Garcia and Pasquantino each collected three hits.

Jackson Holliday had his first career multi-homer game with two blasts and Cedric Mullins and Ryan O'Hearn also went deep for Baltimore.

The teams combined for 11 home runs -- the first 10 were solo shots until Massey's two-run blast in the ninth.

Angel Zerpa (2-0) was the winning pitcher in relief, giving up one run in 1 1/3 innings. O's reliever Yennier Cano (0-1) took the loss, yielding two runs in one inning.

Garcia and Holliday hit matching solo home runs in the second inning.

Adley Rutschman's third-inning RBI double put Baltimore ahead 2-1.

The Royals countered in the fourth to go ahead on Drew Waters' two-out, two-run single.

Holliday's second home run tied the score in the fourth, putting his season total at four.

India's first home run of the season -- and first with the Royals after clobbering 63 in four seasons for the Cincinnati Reds -- came in the fifth for a 4-3 Kansas City lead.

Mullins and O'Hearn homered in the bottom of the fifth. Garcia's second homer, his fourth of 2025, came in the sixth and tied the score at 5-all.

Royals starter Michael Lorenzen worked 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five runs on seven hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Orioles starter Kyle Gibson was done after four innings, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

Salvador Perez was in the Royals' lineup for the first time in the series after he missed two games with a sore left hip. He went 2-for-5 as the designated hitter with Maile catching.