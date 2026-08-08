Royce White joins Enes Kanter Freedom to declare for 2027 WNBA draft citing self-declaration rules

Former NBA center Enes Kanter Freedom has thrown himself into the center of a heated debate by announcing he is declaring for the 2027 WNBA Draft. The 6-foot-10 big man, who once averaged more than 11 points and 7 rebounds per game on better than 50 percent shooting, spent time with the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers before retiring in 2022.

Enes Kanter Freedom's post Enes Kanter Freedom posted a video wearing a WNBA hoodie and said he had studied the league’s eligibility rules. He argued that the same principles of self-declaration and inclusion that the league and many of its players have supported should open the door for him.

"After careful consideration and reviewing the current eligibility guidelines, I'm officially declaring myself a WNBA prospect," he said. "If simply declaring who you are is all that's required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA."

Freedom stressed that his team had “carefully examined the WNBA’s eligibility criteria and governing framework surrounding self-identification and inclusion.” He insisted the move was not meant as an attack.

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Royce White quickly joins the declaration The post spread fast across social media. Within hours, another former NBA player followed. Royce White, the 16th overall pick by the Houston Rockets in 2012, announced he was also declaring for the 2027 WNBA Draft.

White, known for his college success at Iowa State and a short NBA career limited by a fear of flying, told reporters he now identifies as transgender for the purpose of professional basketball. He said he would enter the draft and claimed he would be “unstoppable” while remaining a team-first player.

White added that he wants the league to state its position clearly on male athletes in women’s basketball and has indicated he would seek fair treatment under the same rules.

The two announcements together turned a single social media post into a wider conversation about how eligibility works in the WNBA.

What the WNBA rules actually say Enes Kanter Freedom’s claim rests on his reading of the league’s policies, but the official language does not appear to support it. The WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement is clear: “only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA.” The document includes broad anti-discrimination language, yet it never states that self-declaration alone decides eligibility. It also contains no detailed policy for transgender athletes.

Notably, a public declaration does not automatically place anyone in the WNBA draft pool. Any player would still need to meet the league’s formal requirements and follow the official entry process.

Players stand on different sides Freedom’s announcement came only days after Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham sparked fresh controversy with comments opposing transgender participation in women’s sports. Cunningham has argued that women’s basketball should remain reserved for biological females. Other WNBA players and coaches have publicly supported transgender inclusion.

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association responded to the growing debate by restating its core values while rejecting any attempt to turn the issue into a political weapon.

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"We embrace justice, equity, diversity and inclusion. Those are the values that unite this Union and allow it to protect women's sports while creating transformational change," the union said. "Hate, abuse, and demonization of any person or group of people, including transgender people, only fuel fear, division, and harm. We will continue to have hard conversations. But we will not be used as political pawns."