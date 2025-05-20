Rugby-Australia-born Tuipulotu all in for the Lions

(Reuters) -Melbourne-born Scotland centre Sione Tuipulotu says he is fully committed to the British & Irish Lions after being selected to tour Australia later this year.

The 28-year-old, who qualifies for Scotland through his grandmother, was one of two Australia-born players selected to tour the land of their birth along with Ireland winger Mack Hansen.

"I really wanted to be a Lion because I know how much it means to people over here," Tuipulotu told reporters in London.

"I had gone all in with Scotland. I just felt what better way to prove my allegiance to Scotland than go all in and try and make the Lions? That's why it meant so much to me.

"In those early days, you have that feeling of 'Am I part of this?' I feel like talking is one thing, but showing people how much it means with how I play is another. Of course, you get those feelings you want to prove yourself.

"The best way to do that is on the field and show your commitment that way."

Although far from unprecedented, Lions coach Andy Farrell attracted criticism in some quarters for picking seven players who were born, raised and started their rugby careers in the Southern Hemisphere.

Tuipulotu, who captained Scotland against the Wallabies last November, said he understood that some fans would have reservations.

"I don't blame those people," said Tuipulotu, who missed the Six Nations this year but returned from injury for his Glasgow club last weekend.

"I didn't grow up dreaming of playing for Scotland or the Lions, that's the truth. But this is where my path has led me. I'm all in for this Lions team, for Scotland and for Glasgow. I genuinely believe this is where I'm supposed to be.

"I've been led here for a reason."

The Lions will play Argentina in Dublin on June 20 before three tests and six tour matches in Australia in June, July and August.