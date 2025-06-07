Rugby-Bath book Premiership Rugby final berth with 34-20 win over Bristol

BATH, England, June 6 (Reuters) - Bath scored four second half tries to rally from a seven-point deficit at the break to beat West Country rivals Bristol Bears 34-20 at a jubilant Recreation Ground on Friday and book a place in this season's Premiership Rugby final.

A try from lock James Dun gave Bristol a deserved 13-6 lead at halftime in the semi-final, but when the visitors lost scrumhalf Harry Randall to a shoulder injury late in the opening period, the momentum swung the way of their hosts.

Bath seized control with a blistering opening 20 minutes to the second half as they scored tries through loose-forward Ted Hill, wings Joe Cokanasiga and Will Muir, and centre Max Ojomoh, to take the game away from the visitors.

Bath were beaten finalists last year following defeat to Northampton Saints and will hope to lift the trophy for the first time in 29 years when they face either Leicester Tigers or Sale Sharks in the June 14 final at Twickenham.

"It's huge. We're one step closer, but we'll come in on Monday and go again," Bath hooker Tom Dunn told TNT Sports. "We trust the process. We had a real calm halftime.

"They are a good team but we stayed in it and we knew we'd wind it up. It's never over 'til it's over."

Bath finished bottom of the Premiership table three seasons ago but have been revived under coach Johann van Graan and were worthy winners having stepped up several gears in the second half.

Bristol will rue yellow cards for Kalaveti Ravouvou and Kieran Marmion, but never recovered from the loss of Randell, which took the tempo out of their game and allowed Bath to play to their strengths.

Bath-born Dun crossed for the only try of the first half for Bristol following an electric break from his own 22 by Ravouvou and Van Graan will have been relieved his side only trailed by seven points at the break on the balance of play.

Whatever was said in the changing room at halftime, Bath came out a changed side and it took just a minute into the second period for Hill’s try to level the scores.

Bath were rampant and scored four tries in the third quarter of the game to end it as a contest as they seek a third trophy of the season having already lifted the Premiership Rugby Cup and European Challenge Cup.

Benhard Janse van Rensburg scored a late consolation try for Bristol, who are left still chasing the Premiership Rugby title. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)