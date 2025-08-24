Rugby-Six tries for Canada’s Schell while Australia, France and Scotland also win

EXETER, England (Reuters) -Australia got their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign off to a perfect start with a 73-0 thumping of Samoa on Saturday, while Canada fullback Julia Schell scored six tries in the space of 23 second-half minutes to help her team to a dominant win over Fiji.

There were also wins for France and Scotland on the second day of the six-week tournament after hosts England opened proceedings on Friday with an emphatic victory over the U.S.

Schell’s double hat-trick came after Canada, who are second in the World Rugby rankings, had already established a healthy lead in their Pool B clash at York Community Stadium, with the fullback running from deep with pace and power to repeatedly break through the opposing defence.

"A guy over there told me he would give me $200 if I scored, so I need to go and speak to him,” she said of the inspiration she received from a spectator.

"I think as a team we didn't start as we wanted to, but we had some calm chats at half-time and ramped it up.”

Schell had only scored three tries in 25 Canada appearances before Saturday. Her double hat-trick, however, was not a record for the tournament. Portia Woodman scored eight for New Zealand against Hong Kong in 2017.

Australia were merciless with seven first-half tries against Samoa, and went on to record their biggest margin of victory at the tournament. Desiree Miller scored a hat-trick of tries, with 18-year-old Caitlyn Halse and replacement Adiana Talakai each dotting down twice in a completely one-sided match at the Salford Community Stadium.

Scotland beat Wales 38-8 in the opening Pool B game, which was the second clash of the double header at the Manchester venue, after scoring a first try after 35 seconds through Francesca McGhie, who went on to complete a hat-trick as they made a strong statement with their largest-ever win over the Welsh.

Wales briefly held the lead when Alex Callender scored to put them up 8-7, but after that Scotland took charge and outscored their opponents six tries to one.

It took France 27 minutes before they broke the deadlock against Italy at Sandy Park in Exeter with winger Joanna Grisez outsprinting the defence for their first try.

They went on to win the Pool D opener 24-0 as Assia Khalfaoui and Charlotte Escudero added two more in the second half in what was a tough contest.