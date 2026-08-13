Russell Westbrook retires: NBA star announces retirement after 18 seasons; leaves legacy as triple-double king

Russell Westbrook, the explosive guard who played 18 NBA seasons across seven teams, announced his retirement on social media on Wednesday (August 12), closing the book on one of the most statistically dominant careers in league history. Notably, Westbrook had offers this offseason from the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards but chose to step away on his own terms rather than continue in a reduced role.

“Sometimes you don’t even know when you’ve already watched the end,” Westbrook said in the post. “You had to be there. And now it’s over.”

Early years and Oklahoma City dominance After two seasons at UCLA, Russell Westbrook was selected No. 4 overall in the 2008 NBA draft by the Seattle SuperSonics. The franchise relocated to Oklahoma City that summer, and Westbrook never played a game in Seattle. He quickly became a cornerstone of the Thunder.

He spent 11 seasons in Oklahoma City, teaming with Kevin Durant and James Harden. The group reached the 2012 Western Conference finals and lost to the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. Westbrook scored 43 points in Game 4 of that series at just 23 years old. He remains the Thunder’s all-time leader in points, assists, rebounds and steals.

Injuries and roster changes prevented a return to the Finals. Harden was traded before the 2012-13 season. Westbrook suffered a meniscus tear in the 2013 playoffs. Durant’s foot injury ended the 2015 run, and the Thunder fell to the 73-win Golden State Warriors in a seven-game Western Conference finals series in 2016. Durant left for the Warriors that summer.

Westbrook stayed, signing an extension when the franchise felt most vulnerable. His presence helped keep the Thunder relevant and later attract Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.

MVP season and historic records In 2016-17, Russell Westbrook became the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1962 to average a triple-double for an entire season. He posted 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game, earning MVP honors and setting an NBA record with 42 triple-doubles that year.

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A nine-time All-Star, Westbrook finished his career with averages of 20.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 8.0 assists. He holds the NBA record for career triple-doubles with 209, breaking Robertson’s mark of 181 that had stood since 1974. He also became the all-time leader in rebounds among point guards and joined LeBron James as the only players with 25,000 points and 10,000 assists.

Westbrook ranks fifth all-time in assists and 14th in scoring with 27,176 points. The only active players ahead of him on the scoring list are James, Durant, and Harden.

Final chapters across seven teams The Thunder traded Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets before the 2019-20 season as part of a rebuild that later produced the 2025 championship core. He then played for the Rockets, Wizards, Lakers, Clippers, Nuggets and Kings over his final seven seasons, remaining productive deep into his 30s.

In his last season with Sacramento, Westbrook started 58 games and averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 assists and 5.4 rebounds. The Kings held talks about bringing him back in a reduced role behind rookie point guard Darius Acuff, but Westbrook elected to retire instead.