Russell Wilson retires from NFL: 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback joins CBS Sports

Russell Wilson, a ten-time Pro Bowl quarterback, has retired from the NFL after 14 seasons. The decision brings an end to a career filled with memorable moments and statistical excellence. He made the announcement in a video on social media and confirmed his move to CBS Sports, where he will serve as an analyst on the Sunday pre-game show "The NFL Today." The news followed reports from two days earlier that he was finalizing the deal.

Details about the announcement Russell Wilson shared his thoughts on the next phase of his career in the video. “As I enter this next chapter with CBS Sports and 'The NFL Today,' I'm so blessed to continue doing what I love most, being around the greatest game in the world.”

The three-minute video included career highlights and scenes of Wilson visiting patients at Seattle Children's Hospital. It closed with a message to his wife, Ciara, and the game he had played for so long. "I thank you, football. ... I am forever grateful."

A career spanning multiple teams Russell Wilson started his NFL journey after the Seattle Seahawks drafted him in the third round of the 2012 draft from NC State. He played his first 10 seasons in Seattle and led the team to its first Super Bowl win in the 2013 season during his second year. That victory cemented his status as a franchise leader and one of the league's rising stars at the time.

He was traded to the Denver Broncos after the 2021 season and spent two challenging years there as the team worked through a rebuilding phase. Wilson then played one season each for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants before deciding to retire.

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Key stats and historic achievements In his career, Russell Wilson passed for 46,966 yards and threw 353 touchdowns while being intercepted 114 times. He joins Peyton Manning and Dan Marino as the only quarterbacks to throw at least 20 touchdown passes in each of their first three seasons.

Wilson was selected to 10 Pro Bowls. He is the only player in NFL history with at least 30 touchdown passes and fewer than 15 interceptions in four consecutive seasons. He also holds the record for the most seasons, three, with at least 30 touchdown passes and 500 rushing yards in the same season. He is also the shortest starting quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

Gratitude to supporters and a special mentor Russell Wilson used the video to thank his teammates, friends, and family. He gave special thanks to former Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

"Thanks for taking a chance on a young, 5'11 Black kid from Richmond, Virginia, that was told he was too small to ever make it in the NFL," Wilson said.

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Moving to the studio at CBS Sports Russell Wilson will take over the role Matt Ryan held on "The NFL Today." Ryan recently left to become president of football operations for the Atlanta Falcons after two seasons with the show.