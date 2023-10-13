‘Russia cannot participate as country, but…’: IOC clarifies on Russian Olympic body's suspension
On Thursday, the Executive Board of the IOC decided to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) with immediate effect.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday clarified on the suspension of Russian Olympic body and said that individuals who have Russian passport can participate, however, Russia as a country will not be allowed to participate in the Olympic games.
