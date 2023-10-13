The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday clarified on the suspension of Russian Olympic body and said that individuals who have Russian passport can participate, however, Russia as a country will not be allowed to participate in the Olympic games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We will allow individual players with Russian passports. This means that they can participate in the Gamers on their own, but there will be no participation of Russia as a country. These will be neutral individual participations":. said IOC President Thomas Bach for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The clarification was announced after the ongoing Executive Board meeting of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in Mumbai entered into its second day on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Thursday, the Executive Board of the IOC decided to suspend the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) with immediate effect. The decision was taken after the ROC decided to include the regional sports organisation of Ukraine (Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia) as its member, as per the IOC.

The ROC will no longer be entitled to operate as a National Olympic Committee. The IOC reserves the right to decide on the participation of individual neutral athletes with Russian passports at the Paris Olympics 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IOC took the decision citing violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine's membership by recognizing illegally annexed territories. The move comes after the Russian Olympic Committee recognised regional organisations from four Ukrainian territories annexed since the invasion began in 2022.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been banned from track and field competition by World Athletics "for the foreseeable future" since Moscow's invasion but other sports have dropped or loosened bans.

Highlighting the volatility of the situation, European football governing body UEFA this week reversed direction and dropped plans announced last month to readmit Russian Under-17 teams into the youth European Championship. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

