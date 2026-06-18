Who is Ryan Craig? Vegas Golden Knights name new head coach replacing John Tortorella

The Vegas Golden Knights have turned to a familiar name from within the organization to lead their team. On Wednesday, the club announced that Ryan Craig will serve as the new head coach. The 44-year-old replaces John Tortorella, who was told a day earlier that he would not return for the upcoming season.

Craig spent the last three seasons as head coach of the Henderson Silver Knights, Vegas’ American Hockey League affiliate. He first joined the Golden Knights staff in the team’s inaugural 2017-18 season and worked as an assistant coach for six years, including during the 2023 Stanley Cup-winning campaign.

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Ryan Craig’s path from player to NHL head coach Ryan Craig was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the eighth round, 255th overall, of the 2002 NHL Draft. He went on to play 198 regular-season games with the Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Columbus Blue Jackets, recording 63 points with 32 goals. He added no points in 11 playoff games.

After his playing days, Craig stayed in hockey and quickly became part of the Golden Knights’ foundation. He helped shape the team’s culture from the start and later guided Henderson’s young prospects. That experience made him a natural choice when the organization looked for its next head coach.

Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon on the decision General manager Kelly McCrimmon made it clear the hire was about trust and readiness.

“We really wanted to give this opportunity to Ryan Craig, who’s been in our organization for nine years,” McCrimmon said. “I have pretty strong feelings about where I think our organization needs to go next. Ryan has been in our organization for nine years; six years with our team, three as a head coach in Henderson. He’s ready to be an NHL head coach. We’ll talk more about that (Thursday), but that carried the day.”

McCrimmon also noted the personal connection between Craig and Tortorella.

“Interestingly, (Tortorella) had Ryan Craig as a player,” McCrimmon said. “He’s got the same opinion of Ryan Craig that most people do. I know he was disappointed because he did want to coach our team next year, but I know also he’s got a lot of regard for Ryan and a lot of respect for him.”

John Tortorella’s short but successful run in Vegas John Tortorella took over on March 29 with eight games left in the regular season after Bruce Cassidy’s departure. Vegas Golden Knights finished 7-0-1 under his watch and advanced all the way to the Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in six games.

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“We thank ‘Torts’ for the guidance he provided our team since joining the organization in March,” McCrimmon said. “When the decision was made to bring Torts to Vegas, we needed an immediate impact to help us at a pivotal point in the season. Torts’ experience and leadership proved to be the boost that we were looking for, helping guide us to the Stanley Cup Final.

“We are grateful for Torts’ passion, sincerity, and commitment to our organization, and we wish him and his family the best.”

Tortorella finished his 24-season coaching career with a regular-season record of 777-648-166 and 37 ties across six NHL teams. He went 70-72 in the playoffs and won the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2004.