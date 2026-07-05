Ryan Degges trade: Cleveland Guardians acquire Philadelphia Phillies minor league pitcher for international bonus pool

The Cleveland Guardians have acquired minor league pitcher Ryan Degges from the Philadelphia Phillies. In the deal, Cleveland sent $250,000 in international bonus pool money to Philadelphia. The move adds depth to the Guardians’ pitching prospects and comes alongside other roster adjustments involving their staff.

Details about the trade Trades involving international bonus pool money are common when teams want to acquire minor league players without exchanging actual players or draft picks. This pool consists of the signing bonuses teams have available for international amateurs. Teams can trade parts of this allocation to complete deals like this one.

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By using bonus pool money, the Cleveland Guardians were able to bring in Ryan Degges at a low cost to their core assets. The Philadelphia Phillies, on the other hand, receive the money, which they can use to sign promising young players from around the world in future international signing windows.

Ryan Degges’ recent performances This year, Ryan Degges has pitched in games for the Phillies’ High-A Jersey Shore team and their Single-A Clearwater squad. His results have been mixed, with some strong outings mixed in with others that showed room for growth.

The Guardians will now have the chance to develop Degges further within their system. Adding arms with his experience helps create more competition and depth in the farm system, which is vital for any team’s long-term planning. The organization believes in giving young pitchers the resources and coaching they need to reach their potential.

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The context of the Cleveland Guardians' pitching moves This acquisition did not happen in isolation. It arrived at the same time as other pitching changes for the Cleveland Guardians. The team optioned Daniel Espino and recalled Franco Aleman. Optioning Espino moves him to the minors, where he can focus on development or regain form. Recalling Aleman strengthens the major league pitching group for the time being.

Potential impact on the Guardians and Phillies For Cleveland, this is a smart, low-risk addition to their pitching depth. With Ryan Degges now in the organization, the team has one more player who could potentially contribute at higher levels if he continues to progress. Pitching depth is crucial because injuries can strike at any time, and having extra options in the minors provides a safety net.