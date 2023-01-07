SA20’s T20 tournament to have Suresh Raina, RP Singh, among others, as commentators

The Hindi feed will have cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra, RP Singh, former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha and former England international Owais Shah.
NEW DELHI: Viacom18, the Reliance Industries-owned broadcaster that will televise the inaugural season of SA20, South Africa’s T20 league, starting this month will have cricketers like Suresh Raina, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Aakash Chopra, among others, as commentators. The commentators will speak on the company’s sports channel Sports18 as well as its OTT platform JioCinema.
The Hindi feed will have cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra, RP Singh, former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha and former England international Owais Shah.
Tamil Nadu cricketers Abhinav Mukund and Anirudha Srikkanth will speak on Colors Tamil and the Telugu coverage will done by former India international player Venkatapathy Raju, who will be joined by Akshath Reddy, Sandeep Bavanaka and R J Hemanth.
The English commentary team will be done by AB De Villiers who will make his debut as a commentator, joined by former national team teammates Mark Boucher, Ashwell Prince, Shaun Pollock, Herschelle Gibbs, B Chris Morris and Vernon Philander.
Mark Nicholas will join former England internationals Kevin Pietersen and Darren Gough. The international line-up will include South Africa’s Kass Naidoo, Urooj Mumtaz, Pommie Mbangwa, Mike Haysman, and former West Indies T20 World Cup-winning captain Darren Sammy.
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.