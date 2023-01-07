SA20’s T20 tournament to have Suresh Raina, RP Singh, among others, as commentators

NEW DELHI: Viacom18, the Reliance Industries-owned broadcaster that will televise the inaugural season of SA20, South Africa’s T20 league, starting this month will have cricketers like Suresh Raina, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Aakash Chopra, among others, as commentators. The commentators will speak on the company’s sports channel Sports18 as well as its OTT platform JioCinema.

