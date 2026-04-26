Sabastian Sawe smashes world record at London Marathon, Kenyan becomes first man on planet to break two-hour barrier

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe became the first man on planet to win the London Marathon under the two-hour barrier on Sunday in a new world record in an highly competitive race. Before Sawe, no other athlete had won a marathon under the two-hour mark.

Sawe thus broke the record previously held by fellow Kelvin Kiptum, who completed the Chicago Marathon in 2:00:35 in 2023. The 30-year-old Sawe crossed the finishing line in 1:59:30, saving 1 minute and 5 seconds off Kiptum’s record.

“I am feeling good, I am so happy," Sawe said after completing his race. “It is a day to remember.” With this win, Sawe also bettered his previous personal best by 2 minutes and 57 seconds, after winning the 2025 edition in 2:02:27.

“I think today, it shows me a lot,” Sawe was quoted as saying to BBC Sport. “There is time for everyone. I think I was well-prepared because coming to London for the second time was so important to me. And that’s why I prepared well for it. And finally, what I had done for four months, it has come today to be a good result,” added the new superstar in Marathon circuit.

He also thanked the London crowd for cheering him. “I would like to help the crowds for cheering us,” Sawe added. “They help a lot because if it was not for them, you do not feel you are so loved. You feel so happy and strong, and that’s why I can say … what comes today is not for me alone, but for all of us today in London."

Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha joins Sabastian Sawe Joining Sawe in the elite list was Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, who clocked 1:59:41 to take the second place in his debut marathon. Kejelcha was just 11 seconds behind Sawe. The third place was taken by Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo who finished at 2:00:28.

But it wasn't only skill and determination for Sawe on Sunday. His latest pair of Adidas Adios Pro 3 supershoes also played a huge role for the Kenyan in winning the top prize. In fact, based on a The Guardian report, the shoes weigh just 97 grams, lighter than a baby kitten.

Notably, Sawe was also 10 seconds faster then Eliud Kipchoge, who had finished in a special unofficial maratjon in Vienna in 2019.

Tigst Assefa wins fastest-ever women's-only marathon A record was also set in the women's race, with Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa pulling away with about 500 meters remaining to win in 2:15:41 to defend the title in the fastest-ever time in a women's-only marathon. However, it was 16 seconds slower than the course record set by Paula Radcliffe in 2003 when it was a mixed race.