Sabastian Sawe smashes world record at London Marathon, Kenyan becomes first man on planet to break two-hour barrier

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe became the first man on planet to win the London Marathon under the two-hour barrier on Sunday in a new world record in an highly competitive race. Before Sawe, no other athlete had won a marathon under the two-hour mark.
Sawe thus broke the record previously held by fellow Kelvin Kiptum, who completed the Chicago Marathon in 2:00:35 in 2023. The 30-year-old Sawe crossed the finishing line in 1:59:30, saving 1 minute and 5 seconds off Kiptum’s record.
“I am feeling good, I am so happy," Sawe said after completing his race. “It is a day to remember.” With this win, Sawe also bettered his previous personal best by 2 minutes and 57 seconds, after winning the 2025 edition in 2:02:27.
“I think today, it shows me a lot,” Sawe was quoted as saying to BBC Sport. “There is time for everyone. I think I was well-prepared because coming to London for the second time was so important to me. And that’s why I prepared well for it. And finally, what I had done for four months, it has come today to be a good result,” added the new superstar in Marathon circuit.
He also thanked the London crowd for cheering him. “I would like to help the crowds for cheering us,” Sawe added. “They help a lot because if it was not for them, you do not feel you are so loved. You feel so happy and strong, and that’s why I can say … what comes today is not for me alone, but for all of us today in London."
Joining Sawe in the elite list was Ethiopia’s Yomif Kejelcha, who clocked 1:59:41 to take the second place in his debut marathon. Kejelcha was just 11 seconds behind Sawe. The third place was taken by Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo who finished at 2:00:28.
But it wasn't only skill and determination for Sawe on Sunday. His latest pair of Adidas Adios Pro 3 supershoes also played a huge role for the Kenyan in winning the top prize. In fact, based on a The Guardian report, the shoes weigh just 97 grams, lighter than a baby kitten.
Notably, Sawe was also 10 seconds faster then Eliud Kipchoge, who had finished in a special unofficial maratjon in Vienna in 2019.
A record was also set in the women's race, with Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa pulling away with about 500 meters remaining to win in 2:15:41 to defend the title in the fastest-ever time in a women's-only marathon. However, it was 16 seconds slower than the course record set by Paula Radcliffe in 2003 when it was a mixed race.
Swiss double in wheelchair racesIn the wheelchair races, there was a Swiss double with Marcel Hug powering to a sixth straight men's title – and eighth in total – and Catherine Debrunner beating Tatyana McFadden in a close finish to defend the title.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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