Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara and his daughter-in-law Saaniya Chandhok visited Ranchi recently to announce the plans for a new school for the young girls whose lives are being shaped by education and football. The new school will be build in partnership with the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF), it was announced on Tuesday.

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As part of the visit, Sara, Director at STF, announced that they are joining hands with Yuwa to build a school for the Yuwa children. Accompanied by Saaniya, Sara interacted with the students, heard their stories and experienced the spirit and determination that have shaped the foundation's work over nearly two decades.

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A valued partner of the STF, Yuwa has used football as a catalyst to help girls build confidence, continue their education and imagine possibilities beyond the limitations imposed by their circumstances. The initiative reinforced STF's belief that every child deserves access to quality education and an environment that enables them to explore their interests, build confidence and realise their potential.

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The visit helped both Sara and Saaniya get first-hand opportunity to witness first-hand how football, education and life-skills programmes are transforming the lives of young girls from underserved communities in Jharkhand.

What did Sara & Saaniya say? In a video posted by Deccan Chronicle, Sara recalled her parent's visit at the same place two years ago, which inspired them. “I’m so excited to announce that STF has joined hands with Yuwa to build their new school here (Ranchi) for these girls," Sara said.

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"My parents had come here about two years ago and they were extremely inspired by the confidence that these girls displayed. “Saaniya and I have come here today at Yuwa and we are so inspired by all of the work that has been done. We can’t wait to see what these girls have in their future. The sky is the limit so best of luck,” she added.

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Saaniya, who got engaged to Sachin's son Arjun earlier this year, also praised the students and the organisation’s work. “It’s been truly incredible to see the amazing work being done at YUWA and their confidence and energy is truly inspiring,” Saaniya said.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in