Sachin Tendulkar Foundation launches Maidan Cup Initiative, to build playgrounds in 50 Chhattisgarh villages

Legendary former batsman Sachin Tendulkar's NGO has partnered with the Mann Deshi Foundation to start an initiative, titled the Maidan Cup, in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

The Maidan Cup is a competition that will give a platform for children in the selected regions to perform in various sports.

Through this initiative, the foundation aims to turn open spaces in 50 villages of the state's Dantewada region into playgrounds that will benefit over 10,000 children.

The villagers in this region have long been impacted by the problems of Naxalism and the foundation aims to help children from this region get positive exposure as they strive for a better future.

The legendary batsman's NGO, the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF), shared a video on their social media accounts detailing their initiative.

Maidan Cup objectives According to STF, the initiative is more than just a mere project on building playgrounds. The NGO aims to provide opportunities to the less privileged children, especially girls, who are taking up sport in greater numbers than ever before.

Some of the objectives of the Maidan Cup initiative include covering more than 10,000 children in this undertaking, building 50 playgrounds in two months, aiming for a 20 per cent drop in crime rates, and improving participation of girls in sports by at least 40 per cent.

The Sachin Tendulkar Foundation The legendary batsman started his NGO in 2019 along with his wife, Dr Anjali Tendulkar. According to their website, the foundation was formed by the duo driven by their desire "to make a lasting, positive difference in the lives of those in need. Driven by the belief that every child deserves the chance to succeed, the foundation focuses on overcoming the challenges faced by children from disadvantaged backgrounds, providing them with the support they need to unlock their potential and build a brighter future."