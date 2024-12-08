Sachin Tendulkar gets invite for PV Sindhu, Venkata Datta Sai wedding; check first glimpse of invitation card

Ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar met with badminton star PV Sindhu and her fiancé on Sunday ahead of her wedding. The legendary batsmen also shared a glimpse of his invitation alongside a congratulatory message. The two-time Olympic medalist is slated to tie the knot with marry Hyderabad-based executive Venkata Datta Sai on December 22. The ceremony will take place in Udaipur followed by a reception in Hyderabad.

“In badminton, the score always starts with ‘love’, and your beautiful journey with Venkata Datta Sai ensures it continues with 'love' forever! Thank you for personally inviting us to be a part of your big day. Wishing you both a lifetime of smashing memories and endless rallies of joy!” he wrote on X.

Pre-wedding festivities will begin two days earlier — with a reception slated to take place on December 24 in Hyderabad. The dates have been scheduled to make sure that the badminton star can return to the international circuit in January.

“The two families knew each other but it was only a month ago that everything was finalised. This was the only possible window as her schedule will be hectic from January. She will start her training soon after (the reception) as the next season is going to be important,” her father PV Ramana told PTI earlier this week.

Venkata Datta Sai is based out of Hyderabad and works as an executive director for Posidex Technologies. A quick perusal of LinkedIn also suggests that he is also affiliated with Sour Apple Asset Management as a co-owner and managing director.

Sindhu is regarded as one of India's greatest athletes with five world championship medals — including a gold in 2019. She also won back-to-back Olympic medals at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. The 29-year-old former world champion is now eyeing the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics as she strives to remain injury free in what may be the final stretch of her career. Sindhu achieved a career-high world ranking of number two in 2017. Last week the shuttler ended a long title drought with victory at the Syed Modi International in Lucknow.