Legendary cricketer and former India captain Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The cricket legend took to social media to confirm the news with all his followers.

He is currently in home isolation, the legendary cricketer has said in a message on social media.

Here's what Sachin Tendulkar wrote:

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay.

However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative.

I've quarantined myself at home and am following all protocols as advised by my doctors.

I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country

Take care all of you."

Sachin Tendulkar shares his health update.

Tendulkar is one of the biggest names to have tested positive for the virus in recent times.

"Sachin has got himself tested and the report has come out positive. He has isolated himself and is following all the necessary protocols," a source close to the family told news agency PTI on Saturday.

The Covid-19 cases have been on a surge in Maharashtra and Mumbai with over 36,000 positive cases recorded on Friday.

Tendulkar recently took part in the Road Safety World Series Challenge veteran's tournament in Raipur.

Tendulkar said that he took all necessary precautions to ensure he kept Covid-19 at bay but he developed mild symptoms.

