Sachin Yadav finishes 4th with personal best of 86.27m at World Championship, Neeraj Chopra ends at disappointing 8th

Sachin Yadav emerged as India's new javelin star as the 25-year-old achieved his personal best of 86.27m in Tokyo on Thursday to finish fourth at the World Athletics Championship. However, it was a disappointing event for defending champion Neeraj Chopra as the two-time Olympic medallist finished at eighth spot with a best throw of 84.03m. Sachin's best throw came in his first attempt.

This was the first time since 2021 that Neeraj finished outside of the top two. Meanwhile, there was no India vs Pakistan rivalry in Tokyo as Paris Olympics gold medallist Arshad Nadeem finished 10th with his best attempt of 82.75m, which came in his third attempt.

Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott clinched his first global title since his 2012 Olympic gold. Walcott threw his spear to a distance of 88.16m. The 32-year-old dominated the competition in a blustery breeze at the National Stadium, producing the two longest throws of the evening to secure a first world championship medal.

Grenada's Anderson Peters finished second with a throw of 87.38m to add a silver medal to the golds he won at the 2019 and 2022 world championships. Bronze went to Curtis Thompson, who sent his opening throw 86.67m to win a first world championship medal for the United States in the event since Breaux Greer in 2007.

What happened with Neeraj Chopra? The world no.2 began with 83.65m, which placed him fifth. He improved his show with an 84.03m throw before fouling in the third round. With rain pouring down heavily, Neeraj struggled in his final two throws on a slippery track. He threw a disappointing 82.86m in his fourth attempt and slipped on his follow-through before finishing the event with a foul throw in his fifth attempt.