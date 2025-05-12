SAFF U19 Championship: Bangladesh and Nepal cruise into semi-finals

Yupia (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Bangladesh booked their spot in the SAFF U19 Championship 2025 semi-finals after defeating Bhutan 3-0 in their Group A clash at the Golden Jubilee Stadium on Sunday. In the other match of the day, Nepal began their campaign with a 5-0 demolition of Sri Lanka in Group B. The result confirmed both India and Nepal's progression into the last four.

Bangladesh, with this result, moved on to four points from two matches, after having drawn 2-2 against Maldives in their first match. With the top two from the three-team groups guaranteed a semi-finals spot, Bangladesh are assured of at least a second-placed finish in Group A, as per the AIFF official website.

India and Nepal will battle it out for top spot in Group B on May 13, with the Blue Colts only needing a draw to emerge as group winners. Bhutan will need to beat Maldives on the same day if they are to qualify for the semi-finals.

Right from the start, Bangladesh were in control and showed great attacking intent. Md Mursed Ali gave them the lead in the 13th minute with a composed finish, followed by a goal from Sree Sumon Soran in the 28th minute, which doubled their advantage.

Despite a spirited second-half effort from Bhutan, much like Maldives in Bangladesh's previous game, the Bangladeshi defence held firm. They managed the game well, controlling possession and denying Bhutan any real scoring opportunities. In stoppage time, Nazmul Huda Faysal sealed the win, capitalising on a goalkeeper error to score the third.

After starting on a cautious note initially, Sujan Dangol broke the deadlock in the first half stoppage time, giving Nepal the momentum heading into the break.

Dharbendra Kunwar then doubled the lead in the 62nd minute, before Subash Bam added a third with a fierce left-footed shot in the 76th to put the game beyond Sri Lanka's reach.