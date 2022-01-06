SAI issues fresh Covid SOPs for all athletes amid Omicron surge. Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Amid Omicron surge, Sports Authority of India has issued fresh Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the spread of the virus. The SOPs will be strictly followed at the various National Centres of Excellence (NCOE) as well as the ongoing national coaching camps.
As per the new guidelines, upon arrival to the training centres, all athletes will undergo mandatory Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). If the test comes negative, they will train and dine separately until the sixth day of joining. A repeat of the RAT would take place on the 5th day. The ones who get a positive result would undergo a RTPCR test and be treated in isolation, while the athletes testing negative would continue normal training.
Proper isolation facilities are being earmarked for Covid positive or symptomatic athletes across the camps and the facilities would be sanitized twice a day. There will also be a micro bio-bubble, where the athletes will be divided into small groups for training and dining. The athletes have also been strictly asked to avoid interacting with other groups.
There will also be random testing of athletes, coaches, support staff and non-residential staff in the NCOE, once every 15 days. It has also been recommended that athletes would be participating in only those competitions recommended by the respective National Sports Federations (NSFs) and the SAI HQ officials. For invitational tournaments and non-Olympic qualifying events, recommendations would be made by the respective Regional Directors (RDs) of the NCOEs.