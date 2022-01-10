Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Sports News /  SAI to shut down training centres amid rise in Covid-19 cases

SAI to shut down training centres amid rise in Covid-19 cases

File photo: Women wrestlers at the Netaji Subhash Regional Centre, Sports Authority of India (SAI), Lucknow. 
1 min read . 01:56 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

The Sports Authority of India has decided to close the 67 SAI Training centres across the country

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday said it has decided to close its 67 training centres across the country due to rising COVID-19 cases.

"In view of rising cases of COVID-19, the Sports Authority of India has decided to close the 67 SAI Training centres across the country," the SAI said in a statement.

"The decision also comes in the wake of directives issued by various states to suspend sporting activities for the safety of athletes," it added.

The centres would be reopened after a review of the situation in due course of time.

India reported a rise of 1,79,723 COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The number of active cases has increased to 7,23,619, the highest in around 204 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,83,936 with 146 fatalities reported this morning by the health ministry. 

