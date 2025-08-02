Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap take U-turn weeks after divorce; badminton couple says ‘here we are - trying again’

Weeks after announcing their divorce on social media, India's badminton couple Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap have taken an U-turn to resolve things between them and give themselves a second chance in life. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, had announced their separation in a surprising move on July 13.

On Saturday, Nehwal, a badminton bronze medallist in the 2012 London Olympics, took to Instagram and shared a photo with Kashyap, with a caption that read, “Sometimes distance teaches you the value of presence. Here we are-trying again.”

The divorce announcement last month jointly from Nehwal and Kashyap came as a surprise to many as the duo have been together for quite some time, and also represented the country in international tournaments. The two had been pillars for Indian badminton for years.

"Life takes us in different directions sometimes," Nehwal had written in her post last month. After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing - for ourselves and each other," Nehwal had written on her post last month while announcing her separation.

"I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time," Nehwal added further. The post has been deleted now.

Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap's career Nehwal has been a trailblazer for Indian women's badminton which took a different turn for good since her Olympics medal in 2012. She had also become the first Indian to reach the final of badminton World Championships, and first Indian to win the BWF World Junior Championships.