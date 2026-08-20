Sam LaPorta injury update: Detroit Lions TE managing hip issue after practice absence

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta is dealing with a hip injury that kept him out of practice this week, according to coach Dan Campbell. The update came on Thursday as the team works through the final stretch of training camp ahead of the regular season opener on September 13.

LaPorta is heading into his fourth season as one of the Lions’ most reliable offensive weapons. The star tight end has become a key target in the passing game and a steady presence in the run game. His absence from Wednesday’s practice raised questions about how serious the issue might be.

Sam LaPorta hip injury details from Dan Campbell Dan Campbell offered a clear explanation of what happened. “The other night, he got hit in the hip,” Campbell explained. “It flared up a little bit, it’s a little aggravated. But we feel good long term about him. We’re resting him for a little bit here and letting it calm down.”

The coach’s tone stayed measured. He made it clear the team is taking a cautious approach rather than pushing LaPorta through the soreness. When asked whether the hip problem could stretch into the regular season, Campbell was honest. “I don’t know. I feel like we’ll be OK, but I don’t know.”

That measured response reflects the reality of late-August injuries. Training camp hits add up, and even minor issues can linger if not managed carefully. The Detroit Lions appear content to give LaPorta extra rest now so he can be closer to full strength when the games start counting.

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Ben Bartch concussion protocol update Other injury news also came out of Thursday’s availability. Offensive lineman Ben Bartch remains in the concussion protocol after missing practice on both Monday and Wednesday. Dan Campbell confirmed the veteran is still working through the league’s return-to-play steps.

Bartch had hoped to compete for the starting left guard job against Christian Mahogany. The concussion is an unfortunate setback, especially after he already missed earlier time in camp while recovering from the foot injury that ended his 2025 season. Campbell was realistic about the shrinking opportunity. “It’s real hard to say that (he can win the LG role) over four practices or whatever (we have left in training camp),” Campbell said. “It doesn’t mean he can’t, but that window is shrinking right now. The most important thing is for him to get to where he feels right again and to where he can go, (where) he’s healthy, he feels good and he can start practicing. Then we’ll see. But that window is closing quickly.”

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Jimmy Rolder hamstring injury timeline Linebacker Jimmy Rolder is dealing with a hamstring issue that will keep him out for the rest of training camp. Dan Campbell does not expect the rookie to practice before camp ends. The positive note is that the coaching staff still believes Rolder can return sometime early in the regular season.

That timeline gives the young linebacker a chance to contribute once the games begin, even if he misses the final preseason practices and early walk-throughs. For a rookie trying to earn snaps, every practice is valuable, but the Lions are prioritizing a full recovery over rushing him back.

Looking ahead for the Detroit Lions As training camp winds down, the Detroit Lions are managing several injury situations with care. Sam LaPorta’s hip is the most high-profile concern because of his role in the offense. Bartch’s concussion protocol and Rolder’s hamstring add depth-chart uncertainty on both sides of the ball.

Campbell’s updates suggest the staff is not panicking. They are resting players when needed, following protocols, and keeping long-term health in mind.