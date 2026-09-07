Samarawickrama guides Sri Lanka to womens Asia Cup semis

Dubai [UAE], September 7 (ANI): Harshitha Samarawickrama's patient knock helped Sri Lanka overcome a valiant effort from Bangladesh bowlers and secure her side a spot in the women's Asia Cup semifinals with a four-wicket win on Sunday.

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh were off to a positive start in Dubai, with Juairiya Ferdous and Dilara Akter going at six runs an over till the five-over mark before the former fell to Sugandika Kumari for 14.

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Chamudi Praboda lifted Sri Lanka further by accounting for Dilara (26 in 26 balls, with four boundaries) in the seventh over. The middle overs took a turn for the better for the island nation as Kavisha Dilhari trapped Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty (4) leg before wicket, as per ICC.

Sobhana Mostary was a sight of resistance amidst Sri Lankan dominance and added 34 runs (in 41 balls, with four boundaries) to get Bangladesh closer to the 100 run mark, before she too was stumped off Praboda.

Praboda added another scalp to her returns in the form of Shorna Akter and finished with sharp figures of 3/21.

Bangladesh crossed the three-figure mark but their scoring rate failed to pick up as Sri Lanka’s spinners delivered with discipline in the death overs, with 12 runs coming off between overs 17-19, before Fahima Khatun unleashed some attacking strokes in the final over. Bangladesh could score only 114/8 in 20 overs.

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Chasing 115 runs to win, Sri Lanka were stunned early in the chase, as Bangladesh speedster Marufa Akter got rid of Chamari Athapaththu for merely one. Marufa doubled Sri Lanka’s woes with another wicket in her following over, getting rid of Imesha Dulani (12).

As Sultana Khatun cleaned up Sanjana Kavindi (9), Sri Lanka needed a rescue act as the required rate crept beyond six in the middle overs. But pressure mounted as Vishmi Gunaratne fell to Ritu Moni and Kavisha Dilhari was run out. SL was 82/6 in 16.2 overs.

Samarawickrama showed resilience and fought on for Sri Lanka, finding support from Nilakshika Silva. The duo saw through the tough phase of the middle overs and kept Sri Lanka in sight of the target.

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The game hung in balance, as Sri Lanka needed 33 off the last four overs, when Marufa returned to clean up Nilakshika (18) for her third scalp and tilt the scales in favour of Bangladesh yet again.

However, Harshitha (48* in 37 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) persevered through Marufa's final over, and took on Ritu Moni, unleashing a four and a six to bring Sri Lanka right into the contest in the 18th over. Plundering 11 off the 19th over, with a six off the final ball, Harshitha made the task easier for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka eventually took the win, with four wickets and four balls in hand.

Sri Lanka are now through to the semi-final stage of the Asia Cup, having won all their contests in the group stage.

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On the other hand, all is not lost for Bangladesh, who will go up against the United Arab Emirates next. A win in that encounter can help the side advance to the knock-out stage. (ANI)