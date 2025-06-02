Samay Raina ‘manifested it’: Netizens react as meltdown prediction for Magnus Carlsen vs Gukesh chess match comes true

D Gukesh secured his first classical win against World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025 on Sunday, marking a remarkable comeback for the 19-year-old. Carlsen appeared visibly rattled after the match—slamming his fist on the table before offering Gukesh a quick handshake, apologising for the outburst, and storming off.

While Carlsen’s reaction came as a shock to many chess viewers, comedian Samay Raina had made a similar prediction—albeit about the Norwegian’s opponents. In a podcast episode recorded two days before the match, Raina said, “Imagine if Carlsen just wins a game and the opponent just… (shows throwing the board)”

The comedian goes on to say, “Imagine if Gukesh comes on to say, man this Carlsen… I will crush him”

Gukesh's reaction after defeating Magnus Carlsen: D Gukesh was left shell-shocked after pulling off one of the biggest comeback wins of his career. Just when it seemed Carlsen was set to walk away with three points, the world champion took advantage of a massive blunder by the 34-year-old to seal his first classical win against the Norwegian.

Carlsen had Gukesh on the ropes for much of the match, but cracked under the pressure of a ticking clock and committed a blunder that handed India's Gukesh a decisive advantage.

After the match, Gukesh said, “Well, there wasn’t much I could do. It was just clearly lost. So I was just trying to make moves which were kind of tricky for him. I mean, 99 out of 100 times I would have lost. Yeah, just a lucky day,”

“Luckily, he got into a time scramble. One thing I learned from this tournament is that time scrambles can get out of control,” Gukesh added.

With this win, D Gukesh jumped to third spot in the Norway Chess 2025 points table with 8.5 points, and now he is just one point behind Carlsen and American Fabiano Caruana.

Netizens react to Samay Raina's prediction: One user on Instagram while replying to Samay's prediction wrote, “Coldest thing on internet today after Shreya’s Inning”

“I saw the podcast and then this clip, the satisfaction I felt is indescribable.” added another user.