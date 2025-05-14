Samuel Zadeng’s boxing gold puts Mizoram on Khelo India Youth Games medal tally; Haryana, Delhi dominate

For 17-year-old Samuel Zadeng, boxing isn’t just a sport, it’s a legacy and a lifeline. Born to former national level boxer ZD Lalrensanga, the Mizoram teenager has taken his first big step towards carving a name of his own, by clinching the gold in the boys’ 70kg category at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) in Bihar. His gritty 5-0 (Unanimous Decision) victory over Peaveen Yadav of Uttar Pradesh in Wednesday’s final helped Mizoram open their account in the tournament.

Sagar Thakur of Himachal Pradesh and Anshul Khasa of Haryana settled for the bronze medals in the weight class. But for Samuel, the medal is just part of the mission. Fresh off a bronze at the Youth National Boxing Championships in Greater Noida, the young pugilist is determined to earn a place in the Khelo India Scheme, which would grant him a monthly stipend of ₹10,000 and access to improved training facilities.

It’s a goal driven not just by ambition, but by circumstances. Samuel’s family lives on a modest army pension drawn by his father, who has been battling a neurological condition since 2019. The illness left him in intensive care for weeks, and even now, he remains mostly confined to their home in the Bawnkaun locality of Aizawl. A significant portion of the family's income goes toward his treatment, leaving little for Samuel’s training needs.

“This is my first time at the Khelo India Youth Games,” a visibly elated Samuel shared after his win. “I came here focused, after the bronze at Nationals. The priority is to get into the Khelo India Scheme, it would ease the pressure on my family and give me the platform to grow as a boxer,” Samuel told SAI Media.

Samuel aims to represent India at highest level A three-time silver medallist at the state level, Samuel finally broke through with a gold in 2024, becoming the reigning state champion in his weight category. The younger of two siblings, his elder sister works in Chennai as an air hostess for a private airline, Samuel draws strength from his family’s legacy. Both his father and uncle were boxers, and now it’s his turn to carry the mantle.

“My dream is to represent India at the highest level. KIYG is only the beginning of that journey. This medal is not just a reward, it’s a message to myself that I belong here,” he said.

For Samuel, every punch is not just a fight in the ring, it’s a fight for a future, for his family and for a shot at putting Mizoram on the world boxing map. While Samuel made headlines for Mizoram, Haryana pugilists dominated the boys’ events, bagging six of the 10 gold medals on offer. Delhi girls were equally impressive, clinching five of the 10 golds across different categories.

In the boys’ 55kg final, Chandigarh’s Harsh edged past Delhi’s Tikam Singh with a 4-1 split decision. Despite a strong start from Tikam, Harsh mounted a fierce comeback in the second and third rounds, landing a barrage of jabs and hooks to take the win. Haryana’s Jaitan and Uttar Pradesh’s Sundram Yadav won bronze in the category.