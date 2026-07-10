San Antonio Spurs fire TV announcer Jacob Tobey amid alleged affair with Lindy Waters' sister

Jacob Tobey, the San Antonio Spurs’ television play-by-play announcer, is out of the job after allegations of an affair with the sister of one of the team’s players went public this week.

The drama unfolded when Instagram stories appeared on Jacob Tobey’s account earlier this week. One read, “This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters. @lorenkwatrs So feel free to continue following me if you really think I'm a good guy because I'm not. :)”

A follow-up story showed photo booth strips of Tobey and Loren Waters together, including one of them kissing. The posts spread quickly across social media before being deleted. Tobey’s now-ex girlfriend, Kasserine Taylor, later confirmed on her own accounts that she had posted the stories after discovering the alleged relationship while visiting Tobey’s family.

Who Is Loren Waters? Loren Waters is the sister of San Antonio Spurs forward Lindy Waters III. She is a Cherokee and Kiowa filmmaker and producer known for her work on projects like Reservation Dogs and Fancy Dance. Waters has earned recognition as a Sundance award winner for her short film, made Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list, and serves as executive director of the Lindy Waters III Foundation, which supports Native American youth. The connection to an active Spurs player raised immediate concerns about potential conflicts of interest inside the organization.

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Why this situation stands out Infidelity scandals involving media figures are not rare, and many have continued successful careers afterward. What made this different was the direct family link to a current Spurs player. That created a clear conflict-of-interest issue the franchise could not ignore, especially with a young, high-profile roster built around Victor Wembanyama that just reached the NBA Finals.

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Jacob Tobey, 29, is also a proud member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and one of the few Native American broadcasters in the NBA. His rapid rise from local sports anchor to Spurs play-by-play voice had been a feel-good story until this week’s events.