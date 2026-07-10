San Antonio Spurs fire TV announcer Jacob Tobey amid alleged affair with Lindy Waters' sister

Jacob Tobey, the San Antonio Spurs’ television play-by-play announcer, is out of the job after allegations of an affair with the sister of one of the team’s players went public this week.

The drama unfolded when Instagram stories appeared on Jacob Tobey’s account earlier this week. One read, “This is my girlfriend of six years. But I cheated on her with Loren Waters. @lorenkwatrs So feel free to continue following me if you really think I'm a good guy because I'm not. :)”

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A follow-up story showed photo booth strips of Tobey and Loren Waters together, including one of them kissing. The posts spread quickly across social media before being deleted. Tobey’s now-ex girlfriend, Kasserine Taylor, later confirmed on her own accounts that she had posted the stories after discovering the alleged relationship while visiting Tobey’s family.

Who Is Loren Waters? Loren Waters is the sister of San Antonio Spurs forward Lindy Waters III. She is a Cherokee and Kiowa filmmaker and producer known for her work on projects like Reservation Dogs and Fancy Dance. Waters has earned recognition as a Sundance award winner for her short film, made Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list, and serves as executive director of the Lindy Waters III Foundation, which supports Native American youth. The connection to an active Spurs player raised immediate concerns about potential conflicts of interest inside the organization.

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Why this situation stands out Infidelity scandals involving media figures are not rare, and many have continued successful careers afterward. What made this different was the direct family link to a current Spurs player. That created a clear conflict-of-interest issue the franchise could not ignore, especially with a young, high-profile roster built around Victor Wembanyama that just reached the NBA Finals.

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Jacob Tobey, 29, is also a proud member of the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe and one of the few Native American broadcasters in the NBA. His rapid rise from local sports anchor to Spurs play-by-play voice had been a feel-good story until this week’s events.

For now, the Spurs will need a new voice for the 2026-27 season. Fans who enjoyed Tobey’s energy in the booth will have to wait to see who steps into the role. The personal fallout remains between Tobey, his former girlfriend, and Loren Waters, but the professional consequences arrived swiftly.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.