San Francisco 49ers vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Injuries, when and where to watch and other key details

The San Francisco 49ers have had an unbeaten start so far to their NFL campaign. Despite the injury issues, the 49ers are now 3-0. This also means Kyle Shanahan’s side has already matched half the wins they registered in the last season. Thanks to their impressive start, the 49ers currently find themselves comfortably placed at the top of the NFC West standings.

Moreover, they are just one of the six teams that have not conceded a defeat in the ongoing NFL. The 49ers will be determined to keep the streak going at home when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 28, in Week 4.

Injury issues With Brock Purdy out of action, the 49ers were dealt another massive blow in their last game against the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers’ defensive end Nick Bosa had to leave Sunday's win against the Cardinals after suffering a knee injury. A report published by ESPN later revealed that the tests showed Bosa had a torn right ACL. Bosa is understood to be out for the season due to the injury.

"He was pretty confident that he did it. You could tell walking on the field, seeing his face, and could tell talking to him last night just how sure he was of it, and knowing his body, and then an MRI confirmed it this morning,” the 49ers head coach Shanahan said, as per ESPN.

Bosa’s injury comes after the 49ers quarterback, Brock Purdy, missed a couple of games due to turf toe. Shanahan, however, hinted that Purdy will make a comeback to practice ahead of Week 4, according to Sports Illustrated.

Apart from Bosa and Purdy, the 49ers also lost tight end George Kittle and quarterback Brock Purdy in Week 1 and wideout Jauan Jennings and left guard Ben Bartch in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN.

How to watch the Jaguars vs the 49ers Date: Sunday, September 28

Time: 4:05 p.m. EST

How to Watch (TV): FOX

FAQs When will the San Francisco 49ers face the Jacksonville Jaguars? The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 28.

Where will the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Jacksonville Jaguars be played? The match between the 49ers and the Jaguars will take place at Levi’s Stadium in California.