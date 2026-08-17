San Francisco Giants set to promote pitching prospect Matt Wilkinson for MLB debut

The San Francisco Giants are preparing to call up left-handed pitching prospect Matt Wilkinson for his major league debut. The 23-year-old southpaw, known around the organization as “Tugboat,” has earned the opportunity through solid work in the upper minors.

Wilkinson is not currently on the 40-man roster, so the club will need to select his contract from Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants’ 40-man roster sits at capacity right now, but several players on the 60-day injured list could free up the necessary space.

Path to San Francisco Giants Matt Wilkinson began his professional career as a 10th-round pick by the Cleveland Guardians in the 2023 draft. He joined the San Francisco Giants organization in May as part of the trade that sent catcher Patrick Bailey to Cleveland. The deal also brought San Francisco a Competitive Balance Round A draft selection.

Also Read | Tommy John dies at 83: MLB pitcher and surgery pioneer passes away

Even without the promotion, Matt Wilkinson would have needed to be added to the 40-man roster before November’s Rule 5 protection deadline. That made him a logical candidate for a late-season look in the big leagues.

Strong numbers across two levels The 6-foot-1, 250-pound left-hander has posted a combined 3.40 ERA over 20 starts and 90 innings between Double-A and Triple-A this season. He has struck out 27.2 percent of the batters he has faced while walking 8.8 percent and inducing ground balls at a 36.4 percent rate.

His Triple-A numbers look inflated because of two rough outings in which he allowed six runs each. Outside those starts, Wilkinson has been much more effective. Earlier this month, he turned in his best performance of the year, throwing seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts.

Also Read | Red Sox designate Jake Rogers for assignment days after MLB trade deadline deal

Scouting report and role projection Baseball America ranks Matt Wilkinson 29th in the Giants’ farm system. His four-seam fastball sits around 90 mph. He mixes in a slider, a cutter, and a changeup that still lags behind his other secondary pitches. Scouts at Baseball America have praised his plus command, which helps offset the lack of a true plus offering.

Wilkinson currently profiles as a back-of-the-rotation starter who can eat innings with average stuff and solid control. If the Giants develop higher-upside arms such as Jackson Flora, Jacob Bresnahan, Carson Whisenhunt, Ramon Marquez, or Henry Lalane into reliable starters, Wilkinson could eventually settle into a bullpen role.