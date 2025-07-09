San Francisco Unicorns vs. MI New York MLC 2025 Eliminator: Live streaming, Timings, weather forecast, a complete guide

The San Francisco Unicorns face MI New York in Thursday’s Major League Cricket Eliminator at Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas. The winner advances to the Challenger match, while the loser is eliminated. The first ball is at 7:00 PM local time on July 9, amid concerns over Texas floods, though forecasts predict clear skies.



The Unicorns dominated the league stage with 7 wins but enter with injuries to key players Finn Allen (foot), Haris Rauf (hamstring), and Romario Shepherd (ankle). MI New York scraped into fourth place, hoping stars like Kieron Pollard (265 runs) and Trent Boult (11 wickets) reverse their 0-3 record against SFU.

Where can I watch San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York? India: Stream live on JioHotstar app/website; TV broadcast on Star Sports Network .

North America: Watch via Willow TV.

Other regions: UK (Premier Sports), Australia (Seven Network), Caribbean (ESPN). Live toss occurs at 6:30 PM local time

Who owns San Francisco Unicorns? The Unicorns are majorly backed by tech entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley. The team’s management has emphasized building around explosive batters, which has paid off well till now.

Under strong captaincy, they’ve prioritized aggressive batting, evidenced by their record 246/4 against MI New York earlier this season.

Who is the owner of MI New York? Owned by the same group that owns IPL's Mumbai Indians, MI New York benefits from global cricket expertise of powerful current and veteran cricketing stars.

Despite star power like Nicholas Pooran and Quinton de Kock, the team has struggled with consistency, losing 7 games this season. Their Dallas record is concerning: 0 wins in 4 matches here, including two failed 240+ chases against SFU.

Match outlook: History vs momentum Grand Prairie Stadium favors batsmen, with 2025 first-innings averages soaring to 203.

SFU’s Xavier Bartlett, Player of the Match in their June 15 win over NY, and Tim Seifert (64 off 26 balls in prior clash) hold the keys to extending their 3-0 dominance.