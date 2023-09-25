New Delhi: Behaviol Pty Ltd., the gaming company behind the cricket game played in the digital realm META11 Fantasy, has launched the first-ever fantasy cricket tournament featuring artificial intelligence (AI)-powered athletes.

"Cricket is evolving, and with META11, we're creating new opportunities for fans to get intimately involved with the sport. We aim to weave untold fan stories into the very fabric of our platform as fans have been central to our vision since day one," said Kumar Sangakkara, co-founder, Behaviol Pty, and former Sri Lanka national cricket team captain.

The digital cricket tournament, which commenced today, will allow players to accumulate points, subsequently climbing the leaderboard and standing a chance to win cash prizes from a $100,000 prize pool.

The points collected on 26 September and beyond will be exchangeable in the future for in-game assets, including players’ very own AI athlete.

META11, the company said, will ensure that the free-to-play game is rewarding for all participants.

On the day of the event, users will be introduced to five AI athletes along with QBOT, the META11 resident quiz master powered by the OmniMind Network. QBOT will actively guide users through the game by posing real-time questions during the matches.

"META11's vision offers fans the unique opportunity to step into the roles of managers and coaches for their favourite AI players. Imagine the game being played by the critics, who must make all the strategic calls. If they falter, they will truly understand the pressure," Ravi Shastri, the 1983 World Cup winner with India added.

The company believes that through META11, it has engineered a platform that prioritizes player well-being and enjoyment and that it will be bridging the gap between reality and the digital world. “It accurately predicts game outcomes and crafts intricate narratives for the characters and their virtual realm," it said.

