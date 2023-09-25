Sangakara-backed META11 launches fantasy cricket tournament with AI athletes1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 05:39 PM IST
The digital cricket tournament, which commenced today, will allow players to accumulate points, subsequently climbing the leaderboard and standing a chance to win cash prizes from a $100,000 prize pool
New Delhi: Behaviol Pty Ltd., the gaming company behind the cricket game played in the digital realm META11 Fantasy, has launched the first-ever fantasy cricket tournament featuring artificial intelligence (AI)-powered athletes.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message