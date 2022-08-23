Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open, pens down an emotional note on Instagram story

“I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada two weeks ago and obviously didn't realise how bad it was until got my scans yesterday and in fact I have torned a little bit of my tendon. I will be out for weeks and have pulled out of the US Open,” Sania wrote on Instagram.
India's tennis champion Sania Mirza pulled out of the US Open 2022 because of a lower arm and elbow injury. Sania uncovered the news through an Instagram story. “Hi guys, a quick update. I just have some not so great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada two weeks ago and obviously didn't realise how bad it was until got my scans yesterday and in fact I have torned a little bit of my tendon. I will be out for weeks and have pulled out of the US Open," she wrote.
She further added, “this isn't ideal and is terrible timing and it will change some of my retirement but I will keep you all posted."
US Open is expected to begin from next Monday.
Sania Mirza, a former world number one in women's doubles, won the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open once each in the women's doubles event. She additionally won the Australian Open, the French Open, and the US Open once each in the mixed doubles event.
She also lost as a semi-finalist in mixed doubles at the 2016 Olympic Games. The Indian tennis star also played at Cincinnati Open last week.
The 35-year- old, performed gracefully after coming from maternity leave. Her form got better with every tournament she played after coming from her pregnancy leave. Her performances got her higher WTA rankings.
The six-time Grand Slam doubles champion had recently declared her retirement plans at the Australian Open. Mirza had said she would hang up her racquet toward the finish of the 2022 season as her body is "wearing out" and the inspiration and energy for ordinary drudgery were not equivalent any longer. "There's a lot of explanations behind it.