Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open, pens down an emotional note on Instagram story

India's tennis champion Sania Mirza pulled out of the US Open 2022 because of a lower arm and elbow injury. Sania uncovered the news through an Instagram story. “Hi guys, a quick update. I just have some not so great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada two weeks ago and obviously didn't realise how bad it was until got my scans yesterday and in fact I have torned a little bit of my tendon. I will be out for weeks and have pulled out of the US Open," she wrote.

