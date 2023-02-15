Sania Mirza to mentor Women’s Premier League team RCB
In its team auction, which was held last month, a record ₹4,669.99 crore was paid by companies to own the five franchises for the league.
New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has roped in tennis player Sania Mirza as its team’s mentor for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League 2023.
