New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has roped in tennis player Sania Mirza as its team’s mentor for the inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League 2023.

Mirza, who is a winner of six Grand Slams, the team said in a statement, is a perfect fit into its ‘Play Bold’ philosophy. Be it cricket or tennis, athletes are made of the same grain, fiercely competitive, love their sport and face pressure situations in their game.

“Mirza has done just that for 20 years across her illustrious career in the Grand Slams and 43 WTA titles. Her global stature as one of the leading role models for innumerable women prompted the RCB team management to onboard her to motivate and encourage the women’s team of RCB as Mirza is someone whom the players can relate and respond to easily in a team environment," it added.

Rajesh V Menon, head and vice president of the team, said, “We are glad and honoured to welcome Mirza as mentor of the RCB women’s team. She is the perfect role model with her success stemming out of her sheer hard work, passion, and determination, despite many challenges in her playing career. She is someone our young generation looks up to and she can motivate, encourage our team as she herself has been an uber competitive player who understands how to overcome challenges and handle pressure at various situations at the highest level of sports. Her stature and gravitas as well as her attitude will inspire and bring the much needed panache to transform the team with a bold personality."

Mirza said, “It is a pleasure for me to join their women’s team as a mentor. Indian women’s cricket has seen a tectonic shift with the Women’s Premier League, and I am really looking forward to being a part of this revolutionary pitch. RCB and its brand philosophy perfectly resonates with my vision and outlook as that’s how I have approached my playing career and it’s also how I see contributing to sports post my retirement.“

She added that the team has been a popular and in the IPL over the years. “I am immensely happy to see them building a team for the league as it will push the women’s sports to new heights in the country, open new doors to women cricketers and help make sports the first career choice for young girls and young parents with a girl child." she said.

The team comprises batter Smriti Mandhana, Australian duo of all-rounder Ellyse Perry and medium pacer Megan Schutt, New Zealand’s captain Sophie Devine, England’s skipper Heather Knight and South African all-rounder Dane Van Niekerk along with India under-19-star Richa Ghosh.

Last month, Reliance Industries-owned Viacom18 picked up the media rights for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) for ₹951 crore for five years. The broadcaster is going to pay a per-match value of ₹7.09 crore during 2023-27. A lot of money is also riding on the teams.

In its team auction, which was held last month, a record ₹4,669.99 crore was paid by companies to own the five franchises for the league. The companies include Adani Group, Reliance, Diageo India, a joint venture between JSW and GMR, and Indian NBFC company Capri Global.