Brij Bhushan Singh aide Sanjay Singh elected new President of Wrestling Federation of India
Sanjay Singh was elected as the next President of the Wrestling Federation of India on Thursday. He is known to be a close confidante of sexual harassment accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. He managed to win most of the posts in the delayed polls as outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh gained indirect control over the sports body.