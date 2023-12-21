Sanjay Singh was elected as the next President of the Wrestling Federation of India on Thursday. He is known to be a close confidante of sexual harassment accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. He managed to win most of the posts in the delayed polls as outgoing chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh gained indirect control over the sports body. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh garnered 40 votes against seven that his rival Anita Sheoran got in the WFI elections held on Thursday. The one-sided victory of Sanjay Singh has come at a time amid demands of top wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik

The outcome of the polls would give top wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik the feeling that their protest against Brij Bhushan has come to naught as they could not get the fraternity behind them despite aggressively pushing for a change of guard. A close associate of the BJP MP is now at the helm.

They had accused Brij Bhushan of sexually harassing women wrestlers, including juniors, and managed to mobilise huge support from different sections of society but the protest fizzled out the day they planned a march towards new Parliament building on May 28 when Delhi police removed all the protesters from Jantar Mantar for rioting.

The wrestlers had officially called off their protest on June 7 when Sports Minister Anurag Thakur assured them that none of the family members or close associates of Brij Bhushan will be allowed to enter the WFI election fray.

RSS-affiliate Sanjay hails from Varanasi and is a very close associate of Brij Bhushan. Given the tremendous interest the outgoing chief has in the sport, it is expected that Sanjay will consult him in policy decisions.

