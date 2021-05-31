Sanjeet wins gold, defeats Rio Olympic silver medalist in final

In the women's section, Pooja Rani (75kg) clinched her second successive gold medal while seasoned campaigner Mary Kom (51kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), and Anupama ( 81kg) grabbed silver medals. Simranjit Kaur (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Jaismine (57kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (54kg), Monika (48kg), and Saweety (81kg) secured bronze as all the boxers of the 10-member Indian women's team returned with a medal at the on-going championships which is jointly hosted by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and UAE Boxing Federation.