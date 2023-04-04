Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu gets four-year ban by NADA for failing dope test

Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu gets four-year ban by NADA for failing dope test1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 07:14 PM IST
Chanu was tested during the National Games 2022 held in Gujarat in September-October and her tests came back positive for drostanolone, an anabolic-androgenic steroid prohibited by the World Anti-doping Agency
NEW DELHI : The two-time Commonwealth Games champion and Indian weightlifter Sanjita Chanu was handed a four-year ban by India's National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Tuesday after she tested positive for banned drugs.
